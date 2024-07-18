Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.22

Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.22 and last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 33192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $652.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

