Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.30.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of GMED stock opened at $72.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 113.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $73.28.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 566,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,300 shares of company stock worth $5,459,813. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,227 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,245,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $558,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732,959 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,985 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

