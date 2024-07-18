Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) PT Raised to $78.00 at Truist Financial

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $63.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GMED

Globus Medical Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:GMED opened at $72.83 on Tuesday. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.80, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,813 over the last 90 days. 18.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 29,101 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.