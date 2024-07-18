GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) SVP Sells $713,528.00 in Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,804.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GMS Price Performance

NYSE GMS traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.50. The company had a trading volume of 200,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.63. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $101.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.24.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.05%. GMS’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GMS. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GMS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,068,000 after acquiring an additional 456,692 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in GMS by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,018,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,967,000 after acquiring an additional 76,417 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at about $68,693,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in GMS by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 611,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,430,000 after purchasing an additional 79,792 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

