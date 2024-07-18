Gnosis Price Down 3.6% This Week (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gnosis has a market cap of $664.98 million and $2.70 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for $256.79 or 0.00404862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis (GNO) is a decentralised platform for prediction markets and DeFi, with GNO tokens used for governance, staking, and incentivisation. It was created by Martin Köppelmann and Stefan George in 2017.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

