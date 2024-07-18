Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Short Interest Update

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,050,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 10,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GFI

Gold Fields Stock Down 2.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

Shares of NYSE GFI traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,644,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $18.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Fields

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.