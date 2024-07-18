Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.10% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSEW. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 852,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,097,000 after purchasing an additional 47,562 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,633,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

GSEW traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $73.31. 28,212 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.11 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.09.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

