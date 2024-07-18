Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Goosehead Insurance has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GSHD stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,335. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.36. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76.

A number of research firms have commented on GSHD. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Mark Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.06 per share, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

