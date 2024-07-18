Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Goosehead Insurance has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Goosehead Insurance Price Performance
GSHD stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,335. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.36. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Mark Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.06 per share, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.
