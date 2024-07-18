Graham (NYSE:GHC) Hits New 52-Week High at $782.43

Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $782.43 and last traded at $778.73, with a volume of 20625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $744.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Graham Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $728.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $723.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $11.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.39%.

Graham Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

Insider Transactions at Graham

In other Graham news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy purchased 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $745.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,584.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,236.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth $18,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,990,000 after buying an additional 20,629 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter worth $6,230,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter worth $5,256,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 1,343.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

