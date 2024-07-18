Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.25, Yahoo Finance reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Great Southern Bancorp stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.65. 10,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,964. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $65.65. The company has a market cap of $765.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.20.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.43%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

