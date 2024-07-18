Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock Price Up 5%

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.49 and last traded at $72.49. Approximately 31,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 394,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRBK. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $447.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Brick Partners

In related news, Director David Einhorn sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $57,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,295,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Green Brick Partners news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,625.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Einhorn sold 1,000,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $57,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,295,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 30.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,553,000 after buying an additional 99,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,166,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after buying an additional 199,471 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 21,404 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

