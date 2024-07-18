Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.98% of Greif worth $31,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Greif by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,853,000 after buying an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter worth $10,972,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Greif by 203.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after buying an additional 91,461 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Greif by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 101,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Greif by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Greif from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Greif from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Greif from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Greif Price Performance

GEF opened at $64.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.04. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.95 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 5.17%. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

