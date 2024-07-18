Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Short Interest Up 7.5% in June

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Guild in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Guild from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

Insider Transactions at Guild

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild

In other news, COO David Manuel Neylan purchased 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $31,982.08. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,143.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Terry Lynn Schmidt bought 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $58,515.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,798,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,113,528.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO David Manuel Neylan bought 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $31,982.08. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,143.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 13,370 shares of company stock worth $214,346 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Guild by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Guild by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GHLD traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,419. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $872.87 million, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Guild has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $231.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.77 million. Guild had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Guild will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guild Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

