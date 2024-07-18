Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Shares Up 5.2%

Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 2,500,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,284,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Gunsynd Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £714,750.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.14.

About Gunsynd

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

