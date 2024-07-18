Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.00

Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 451127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Haleon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HLN

Haleon Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Haleon had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Haleon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Haleon by 853.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Haleon during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.