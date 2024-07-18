Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Short Interest Up 6.6% in June

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 18,110,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Haleon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLN. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Haleon by 44.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 38,446,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,415,000 after buying an additional 11,865,076 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,475 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 12,018.4% during the first quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,463,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,375 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,225,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 88.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,504,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE HLN traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $8.98. 772,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,213,810. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38. Haleon has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Haleon will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

