Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Lowered to $46.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HAL. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.59.

Get Halliburton alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HAL

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 56,963 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 714,084 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 192,905 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 2,536.8% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.