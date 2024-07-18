Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $53.61. 613,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,778. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $56.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average is $45.43.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

