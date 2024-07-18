Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN) Director Sells C$11,137.50 in Stock

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Free Report) Director Harvey Lim sold 22,500 shares of Hannan Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$11,137.50.

Harvey Lim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hannan Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, July 10th, Harvey Lim sold 5,000 shares of Hannan Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$2,475.00.

Hannan Metals Stock Performance

CVE:HAN opened at C$0.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.21 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.65. Hannan Metals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.55.

About Hannan Metals

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hannan Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannan Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.