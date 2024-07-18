Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

HAYW stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 906,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,626. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. Hayward has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.33 million. Hayward had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $598,283.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,274.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $598,283.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,274.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,958 in the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Hayward by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hayward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Hayward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

