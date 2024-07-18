HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 86.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

GMAB opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.60.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.23 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 30.74%. Equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 315.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 137.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 194.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

