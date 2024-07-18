Head-To-Head Review: American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) vs. Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU)

Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) and American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wah Fu Education Group and American Public Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wah Fu Education Group $10.69 million 0.80 $910,000.00 N/A N/A American Public Education $600.54 million 0.56 -$47.29 million ($2.62) -7.32

Wah Fu Education Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Public Education.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wah Fu Education Group has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Public Education has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

79.6% of American Public Education shares are held by institutional investors. 72.0% of Wah Fu Education Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of American Public Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wah Fu Education Group and American Public Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wah Fu Education Group N/A N/A N/A American Public Education -6.78% 5.97% 2.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Wah Fu Education Group and American Public Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wah Fu Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A American Public Education 0 1 2 0 2.67

American Public Education has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.37%. Given American Public Education’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Public Education is more favorable than Wah Fu Education Group.

Summary

American Public Education beats Wah Fu Education Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies. This segment provides self-study examination, continuing education, and non-diploma training platforms that allow students to enroll in courses for college credit; vocational education 1+X and higher vocational enrollment expansion teaching and educational administration platform; Huafu e-school system and paperless examination platform; and online training and examination preparation services directly to students. The Technological Development and Operation Services segment develops and maintains online education platforms and online courses for its clients, including universities and government agencies, as well as private clients, such as publishers; and provides consulting, maintenance, and updating services related to online education programs. In addition, the company produces online training course materials. Wah Fu Education Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce. It also provides nursing-and health sciences-focused postsecondary education, pre-licensure nursing programs, diploma in practical nursing, and an associate degree in nursing. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

