Head-To-Head Survey: American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) & Endurance Exploration Group (OTCMKTS:EXPL)

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) and Endurance Exploration Group (OTCMKTS:EXPL – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.3% of Endurance Exploration Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American Lithium and Endurance Exploration Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 1 1 3.50 Endurance Exploration Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

American Lithium currently has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 480.46%. Given American Lithium’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe American Lithium is more favorable than Endurance Exploration Group.

This table compares American Lithium and Endurance Exploration Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -20.99% -20.53% Endurance Exploration Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Lithium and Endurance Exploration Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A N/A -$29.55 million ($0.14) -4.00 Endurance Exploration Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

American Lithium has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endurance Exploration Group has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Lithium beats Endurance Exploration Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Endurance Exploration Group

Endurance Exploration Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and recovery of deep-ocean shipwrecks worldwide. The company focuses on aquatic research, survey, inspection, and recovery, as well as maritime contract and consulting services. It also recovers bullion precious metals, numismatic-grade coinage, non-ferrous metals, and other valuable cargos from historic and modern shipwrecks. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

