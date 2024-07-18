HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLKHF opened at $96.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.14. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $87.40 and a 12 month high of $96.71.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body lighting including radomes, illuminated logos, and front phygital shields, as well as interior lighting products.

