Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Down to $4.59

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.59, but opened at $4.44. Hesai Group shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 1,167,232 shares trading hands.
Hesai Group Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.74 million during the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Hesai Group
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hesai Group
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Why This Leading Health Stock is a Buy No Matter the Market Move
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Microsoft Stock: If You’re Still On The Fence, Read This
Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.