Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Down to $4.59

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.59, but opened at $4.44. Hesai Group shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 1,167,232 shares trading hands.

Hesai Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.74 million during the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hesai Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Hesai Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hesai Group in the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

Featured Articles

