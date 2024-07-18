Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.02-2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90-1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion. Hexcel also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.020-2.180 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HXL. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hexcel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.21.

Hexcel Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $77.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hexcel news, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.29 per share, for a total transaction of $964,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,230,353.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

