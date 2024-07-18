Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $87.50 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $87.50 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Williams Trading reiterated a hold rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.79.

Hibbett Price Performance

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $87.39 on Friday. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $87.42. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.24.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $447.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.94 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hibbett will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 46.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 22,481 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,433,000 after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at $1,654,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

