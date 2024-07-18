Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.51

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.51 and last traded at $87.42, with a volume of 175509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HIBB shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.50 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $87.50 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.79.

Hibbett Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $447.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.94 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Hibbett in the 3rd quarter worth $2,861,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hibbett by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

