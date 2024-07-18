Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Highwoods Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Highwoods Properties has a payout ratio of 339.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

Highwoods Properties stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.05. 537,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average is $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.27. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $29.58.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

