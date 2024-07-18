Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Short Interest Down 7.7% in June

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Hilltop

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $112,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,239,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,486,000 after acquiring an additional 105,716 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth about $520,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,080,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hilltop by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Hilltop by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Hilltop stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,849. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $35.66. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $285.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Articles

