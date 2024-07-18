Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Price Down 2%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $7.97. 54,336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 814,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.40 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,592,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,570,000 after purchasing an additional 244,621 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,725,000 after purchasing an additional 541,106 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,002,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 753,574 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth $5,182,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 38.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 648,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 181,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

