HNI (NYSE:HNI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.91

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.91 and last traded at $49.53, with a volume of 43610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of HNI from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

HNI Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.55.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. HNI had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HNI Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

HNI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HNI

In other news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 8,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $389,070.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,667. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donna D. Meade sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,198.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,966 shares of company stock worth $1,685,119 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of HNI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in HNI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of HNI by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in HNI in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HNI by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Further Reading

