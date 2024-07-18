Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Gap Up to $25.42

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.42, but opened at $26.33. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 1,611,748 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in a report on Saturday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $122,412,000. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $64,520,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 392.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,568,000 after purchasing an additional 894,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $22,211,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Read More

