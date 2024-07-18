Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $49.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.90 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

Home Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

HBCP stock opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $45.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 1,180 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $43,341.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,096.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

