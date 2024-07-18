Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.26 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.17%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

HOMB stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $503,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HOMB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

