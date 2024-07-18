Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price Up 0%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $375.67 and last traded at $372.05. 432,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,419,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $371.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.58.

Home Depot Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $364.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.08 and its 200 day moving average is $352.52.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

