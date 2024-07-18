Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.72

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 90775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBNC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp Trading Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $53.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1,656.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 969.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.