Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Common (TSE:HYI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Common (TSE:HYI – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.54 and last traded at C$7.52. Approximately 2,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 21,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.51.
Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Common Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.45.
About Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Common
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc provides a non-leveraged high-yield corporate fixed-income portfolio with a limited term structure that will liquidate on or about September 30, 2025.
The fund seeks high income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
