Hornby PLC (LON:HRN) Insider Buys £9,988 in Stock

Hornby PLC (LON:HRN – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Raeburn bought 39,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £9,988 ($12,952.92).

Hornby Trading Up 35.9 %

Shares of Hornby stock traded up GBX 7.35 ($0.10) on Thursday, hitting GBX 27.85 ($0.36). The stock had a trading volume of 273,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70. Hornby PLC has a one year low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 41.20 ($0.53). The stock has a market cap of £47.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -558.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 26.57.

About Hornby

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sources, and distributes hobby and interactive products in the United Kingdom, the United State, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe. The company offers products under various categories, including playtrains, mystery boxes, hobby bundles, train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and wagon packs, coaches and coach packs, parts and spares, track pieces and extension packs, crossing, signal and accessory packs, traditional analogue control, digital command control, software products, building accessory packs, platform and bridges, people and animals, and paints and weathering powders.

