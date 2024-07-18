Hornby PLC (LON:HRN) Insider Buys £9,988 in Stock

Hornby PLC (LON:HRN – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Raeburn bought 39,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £9,988 ($12,952.92).
Hornby Trading Up 35.9 %
Shares of Hornby stock traded up GBX 7.35 ($0.10) on Thursday, hitting GBX 27.85 ($0.36). The stock had a trading volume of 273,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70. Hornby PLC has a one year low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 41.20 ($0.53). The stock has a market cap of £47.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -558.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 26.57.
About Hornby
