Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stake Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $24,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,707,000 after acquiring an additional 918,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hubbell by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,743,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,741,000 after purchasing an additional 216,600 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 32,734.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,463 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Hubbell by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,267,000 after buying an additional 248,493 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Hubbell by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,115,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,925,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.57.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,437.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,437.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $368.82. 535,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,927. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.37 and a 52-week high of $429.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.75.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

