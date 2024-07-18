Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.73.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.
Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$11.94 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$5.46 and a one year high of C$14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.18. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of C$707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$635.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7249725 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
