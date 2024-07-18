Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Stock Performance
Shares of Hudson Global stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 million, a PE ratio of -48.62 and a beta of 0.55.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.98). Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Global
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.