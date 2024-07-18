Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

Shares of Hudson Global stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 million, a PE ratio of -48.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.98). Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hudson Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Global stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Hudson Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Stories

