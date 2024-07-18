Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,300,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Humana by 550.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,808,000 after acquiring an additional 740,858 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Humana by 255.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 620,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,241,000 after purchasing an additional 446,124 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 36,975.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 362,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,850,000 after purchasing an additional 361,993 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.05.

HUM traded down $8.37 on Thursday, reaching $393.80. The company had a trading volume of 725,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $359.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.57. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. Humana's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

