Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 959,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ichor Trading Down 4.5 %

ICHR stock traded down $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.55. Ichor has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $46.43.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $201.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ichor will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In other Ichor news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $829,036.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,142.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ichor by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 291,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after buying an additional 118,498 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ichor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ichor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,664,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,612,000 after buying an additional 41,104 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth $1,766,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,764,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,350,000 after buying an additional 56,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

