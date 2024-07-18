IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Short Interest Up 8.9% in June

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 497,200 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the June 15th total of 456,500 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 157,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $521,785.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,406,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,758,337. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $3,329,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,184,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,597,657.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $521,785.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,406,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,758,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,757 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,416. Corporate insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IES by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IES during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in IES by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in IES by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of IES stock traded down $2.59 on Thursday, hitting $143.85. 43,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,586. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.83. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.36. IES has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $184.38.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $705.80 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Featured Articles

