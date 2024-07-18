iExec RLC (RLC) Market Cap Hits $146.26 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for about $2.02 or 0.00003114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $146.26 million and $6.33 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011135 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009730 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,982.24 or 1.00137430 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000967 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007232 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00072439 BTC.

About iExec RLC

RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 2.03596138 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $7,048,964.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/."

