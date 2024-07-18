IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 545,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IGC shares. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on IGC Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IGC Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of IGC Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN IGC opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.58. IGC Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.91.

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative net margin of 966.54% and a negative return on equity of 119.06%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.

