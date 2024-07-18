Immutep Limited Forecasted to Earn FY2029 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Free Report) – Capital One Financial issued their FY2029 earnings estimates for Immutep in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immutep’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Immutep from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Immutep Stock Performance

Shares of IMMP opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. Immutep has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMMP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Immutep by 15.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Immutep by 269.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,864 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Immutep during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Immutep by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 322,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Immutep by 9.4% during the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 48,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Immutep

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

Further Reading

