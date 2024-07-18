Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) Trading Up 0.3%

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.49. Approximately 28,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 24,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Infracap REIT Preferred ETF stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 0.93% of Infracap REIT Preferred ETF worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Infracap REIT Preferred ETF

The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx REIT Preferred Stock index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US-listed preferred securities issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs). PFFR was launched on Feb 7, 2017 and is managed by InfraCap.

