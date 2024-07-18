Insider Buying: Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR) Insider Purchases £22,110 in Stock

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Free Report) insider Mark Child bought 100,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £22,110 ($28,673.32).
Condor Gold Stock Performance
CNR opened at GBX 23.75 ($0.31) on Thursday. Condor Gold Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 37 ($0.48). The company has a market cap of £47.47 million, a PE ratio of -2,419.00 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.42.
About Condor Gold
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Condor Gold
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Condor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.