Insider Buying: Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR) Insider Purchases £22,110 in Stock

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Free Report) insider Mark Child bought 100,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £22,110 ($28,673.32).

Condor Gold Stock Performance

CNR opened at GBX 23.75 ($0.31) on Thursday. Condor Gold Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 37 ($0.48). The company has a market cap of £47.47 million, a PE ratio of -2,419.00 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.42.

Get Condor Gold alerts:

About Condor Gold

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United Kingdom and Nicaragua. It also explores for silver mines. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.